Math department to hold teacher meetings

Math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski works on the agenda for the next math department meeting which is planned to be held in the first week of November. Sohalski said that the math teachers have been having their meetings via Zoom and the groupings of math teachers collaborate in the meeting by using Zoom breakout rooms.

According to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski, the math department has no major updates for the math department but the teachers will be meeting at some point next week.

Sohalski said the teachers meetings are held between each of the math classes’ teachers and are run in zoom breakouts. She said that the benefit of having the teachers meet is so that they are all on the same page on what is being assigned and taught in classes.

Jack Liu, Math Club president and junior, said he is glad the teachers meet so that all of the math classes for one subject are going at about the same pace. He said that when teaching the underclassmen in Math Club some of the harder math problems, it is important to keep in mind what teachers are teaching in their classes at that point in time.