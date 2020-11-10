CHS PTO to accommodate for Covid-19 for fundraising

The CHS PTO still plans on having its usual fundraising activities, but will have to adjust its environment to accommodate COVID-2019. Unfortunately, due to these circumstances, the PTO is in need of more volunteers.

PTO President Heather Cassidy said, “Our usual membership and fundraising activities have been hit hard, and now more than ever we need parent support to keep these valuable programs going. For more information and to join the Carmel High School PTO, parents should visit this link.

Junior Yiling Li said, “Due to COVID- 19, many different clubs including PTO have had to adapt to different circumstances. Most clubs have been doing a great job in adjusting.“