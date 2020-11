Academic Super Bowl announces subject team captains, divides into subject teams The 2020-21 subject team captains for Academic Super Bowl are Joshika Sathyamathan for English, Ayaan Abbasi for fine arts, Karolena Zhou for math, Sofia Li-Harezlak for science and Sanchali Pothuru for social studies. According to club sponsor James Ziegler, the…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…

Students form cultural awareness groups to combat racism, provide support Like most students her age, Gabi Bradley, Black Student Alliance (BSA) member and freshman, is in the process of becoming familiar with this school. However, throughout her education at Carmel Clay Schools, which is predominantly white, said she has already…

Graphic Perspective: Fall Spirit To see more of Tessa's work click here. Check out this list of fun fall activities to do in Indiana this fall season!

Graphic Perspective: Don't Cancel Me! Click here to view more of Maddie Kosc's work. To read a column on the effectiveness and toxicity of cancel culture, click here.