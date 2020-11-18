You’re the Imposter

Q&A with students working the polls in honor of Election Day Erin Gordon, junior How did you first get involved with the election and working the polls? I’m in CHS Young Democrats, so I’ve been really active, especially with this election since it’s so monumental. I really just got connected, especially…

Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Wesley Drew and Ashley Williams over new roles in school staff Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Associate principal What role did you serve at CHS previously? For the last 13 years here at Carmel High School, I worked in student services and in special services, overseeing everything related to the student services…

Q&A with Assistant Principal Brittany Wiseman over new SSRT Assistant Principal Brittany Wiseman Who exactly made the decision to make the change from SRT to SSRT? The teachers and the administration knew that we needed to make a change after we looked at how we were helping kids and…

What a Sellout: eCommerce Platforms [Biz Buzz] I’ve decided to spread out the small business interviews a bit and intersperse Biz Buzz with some of my own experiences! Today I’m focusing on different popular online selling platforms and my experience with them. I am in no way…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…