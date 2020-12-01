Math Club to prepare for Arete Math Madness Competition

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the Arete Math Madness Competition. Liu said that at the last meeting, on Dec. 1, the club members practiced problems geared for the competition, or at least types of problems that have frequently appeared in the competition over time.

Math Club‘s last meeting was on Dec. 1. The club members practiced for their upcoming competitions.

According to Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, the club members will be continuing to participate in virtual competitions due to COVID-19. He said, “We’re still doing the online Arete Math Madness Competition, which will end in a few weeks. The only other really major competition we have is AMCS, which is Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.”

Math Club sponsor Joseph Broman said the club meetings from this point on will be geared more towards learning how to solve the types of problems that the students will encounter at the Arete Math Madness Competition rather than teaching the younger students how to do the basics of the problems. The beginning of their season was geared towards teaching the underclassmen how to solve more difficult problems.