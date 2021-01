Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…

Q&A with junior Claire Qu regarding her passion to ice skate during pandemic Q: Which competitions do you compete in? A: The Indiana State Championship, the Eastern Great Lakes Regional Championship, and another one is the Battle of the Lakes Q: How do those competitions work? What must each competitor do? A:…

Wrestling team begins season amid pandemic, practices new safety procedures For all sports, everything including practices, games and matches has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carmel wrestling team has also been adapting to new rules and regulations. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, there have…

Cabinet holds first successful event of year On Oct. 3, Cabinet held the FT3K Color Run Race to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital. Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said via email, “It was outstanding! It ran smoothly. We filled to capacity on each race, had several people…

Nurses, economists, student workers, activists, family members review 2020, pandemic effects Editor’s Note: This issue’s Cover Story is a compilation of follow-ups on previous stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were published by the HiLite staff in 2020. Scan the QR codes placed next to each of the…