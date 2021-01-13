Winter athletes remark on goals for spring season

MacKenna Leiske : women’s swimmer

“This season I want to help the team win our 35th state championship. It’s been such a privilege to be a part of this team and see everyone continue to grow over the years. I also just want to have fun while training and help others around me.”

Annie Christie : women’s track and field member

“This upcoming season I don’t feel like there is any pressure on me to perform really well because I’ve already committed to a college, so my main goal is to just enjoy the process. I really just want to run for myself and push myself to do the best that I can do, but I don’t want to put any pressure in myself. I also really want to win an individual state championship in either the 1600 or 3200. It’s something that I’ve really wanted to do for a long time and I actually feel like I have a chance this year so that’s really what I’m gonna be working towards.”