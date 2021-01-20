Accents to learn music for 1940s themed shows in upcoming rehearsals, classes

In their choir classes and rehearsals, Accents members are in the process of familiarizing themselves with the notes and rhythms of the ballad “Love is Here to Stay” and the song “Let Yourself Go” for 1940s themed, COVID-safe performances in April and May.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said in previous years, the Accents would usually put on a spring show that would include different musical styles and genres that center around one theme. However, Kouns said this year, the Accents’ show will be different.

“This year, I was trying to figure out how I could do something that would still guarantee (the Accents) the opportunity to perform in front of actual people,” Kouns said. “What I decided to do was to put together a whole ‘Great American Songbook’ 1940s show. (The Accents) are doing a show that features a bunch of music, all from the 1940s/World War II era.”

Accents member and junior Paige Carlson said though she is unfamiliar with 1940s music, she is looking forward to rehearsing and performing music from a past era.

Carlson said, “I don’t really listen to (1940s music) so it’s kind of exciting to do something that I don’t already know.”