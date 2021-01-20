DECA to prepare for District

According to Melissa Su, veteran DECA member and senior, the biggest upcoming event will be the State competition in January.

“We aren’t expecting any major struggles, except the fact that the state conference is likely virtual this year. This means that there will be a lot of changes in how to submit presentations and projects,” she said via email.

Sponsor Robert Holman said there have been no benefits from switching to a virtual State competition instead of in person.

Holman said, “It’s (usually) very fast paced and very exciting but this year it is all virtual, so we are all winning a free virtual trip to downtown. That part has been really challenging.”

Su said the DECA team is adapting to any changes due to COVID-19.

“(Virtual changes) should not bring any struggles or major challenges,” she said.