Thrifty Threads (Off the Rack)

Earlier this winter, I visited Thrifty Threads, a local thrift store in Indianapolis. It’s about a 15-minute drive from CHS, nestled between a Donato’s and Half-Price Books. What sets this store apart from other thrift stores and donation centers, however, is that it’s owned and operated by the Julian Center, an organization that supports survivors of domestic abuse. This means proceeds go to the Julian Center, and survivors can shop at Thrifty Threads free-of-charge.

I spent about an hour in the store, sorting through racks of sweaters and button-up shirts and browsing various knick-knacks. There were shelves of shoes, stacks of handbags and a huge assortment of glassware. While a majority of Thrifty Threads contained clothing items and shoes, there were also sections of furniture, silverware, electronics, books and even board games. I especially loved looking through all the glass pieces and one-of-a-kind home decor, but I didn’t end up buying any of it.

There was a fairly wide selection of clothing, and the store was set up nicely, with pieces sorted neatly by category and color. I did see a few pieces that were new with tags, but most items were in good or gently used condition. The prices were also reasonable and lower than the ones at Goodwill: I ended up walking away with a yellow cable-knit sweater, a black-and-white cardigan and a jacket for less than $25. Sweaters were $4 each, and the jacket was around $15, which may seem a little pricey for a thrift store, but I didn’t find it unbearably expensive, especially since I was shopping for warm clothing in the wintertime. Generally speaking, I didn’t have any major problems while shopping at Thrifty Threads. One complaint I did have, however, was that the hangers in the store were very fragile and broke easily, but I wouldn’t consider that a dealbreaker of any sort.

Overall, I’d highly recommend Thrifty Threads to anyone who loves thrifting or is just looking for somewhere to shop secondhand. The staff members were friendly and attentive, and while the store wasn’t as big as the Goodwill on Walnut Creek Drive, I do still think it was spacious and more well-organized than most other thrift stores. Stopping in is a great way to not only shop more sustainably but also support the community by helping the Julian Center and its mission.