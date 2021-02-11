Graphic Perspective: A Distanced Hongbao

Students, teachers recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, how Black Lives Matter movements have affected its importance On the third Monday of January each year, people all over the country honor and remember the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). As a civil rights activist, MLK led the American civil rights movement with the…

Engaging with feminine fashion provides creative outlet, enjoyment for male students Recently, celebrities such as Harry Styles have come into the spotlight for wearing traditionally feminine clothing. Although entertainers have been breaking gender norms with their clothing for years, a man wearing a dress on the cover of the December issue…

Nurses, economists, student workers, activists, family members review 2020, pandemic effects Editor’s Note: This issue’s Cover Story is a compilation of follow-ups on previous stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were published by the HiLite staff in 2020. Scan the QR codes placed next to each of the…

Book Review: One Hundred Years of Solitude [MUSE] One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez follows the story of the Buendía family on the magical island of Macondo through, as you might expect, 100 years. I must admit, I went into this book with exceedingly high…

Students discuss benefits of new tuition-free college proposals For senior Lalith Roopesh, college tuitions are an important part of consideration when thinking about which colleges to apply to. “Tuition definitely was a priority for me as I plan to pursue a graduate education, meaning I have to pay…