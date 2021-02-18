Project+ACCESS+at+the+Indiana+University+School+of+Medicine

Students discuss benefits of new tuition-free college proposals For senior Lalith Roopesh, college tuitions are an important part of consideration when thinking about which colleges to apply to. “Tuition definitely was a priority for me as I plan to pursue a graduate education, meaning I have to pay…

Q&A with junior Max Shurr on 3D printing, engineering inventions When did you start making projects? I’ve always enjoyed building and making things. Ever since I was little, I always had LEGO sets and Lincoln Logs. Over time, I got more and more interested in engineering. In 2017, I got…

Schedule changes to accommodate ISTEP+ With COVID-19 making schools resort to online learning this past spring, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced the cancellations of many of its state standardized tests, including the Indiana Statewide Testing for Educational Progress Plus (ISTEP+). Because of this,…

Club Med to host pathologist for Jan. 11 meeting For Club Med’s next meeting on Jan. 11, club officers plan to host a pathologist as a guest speaker. The meeting will be virtual via Zoom, as will all second semester meetings. “It’s not beneficial to have (meetings physically), it’s…

Q&A with staff member Carla Baker on soccer career with Canadian national team What prompted you to start playing soccer? I started at the age of 12 and just played in the community. I just had some friends who liked the sport in the community, and I was always out and active, (so…