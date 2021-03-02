Math Club to meet today after school in Room H207
March 2, 2021
Math Club members will meet today after school in Mr. Broman’s room, Room H207. At the meeting, the club members will prepare for their upcoming competition, the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME).
Recently, the Math Club members finished participating in the American Mathematics Competition (AMC), the results are still pending, according to club sponsor Joseph Broman.
Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said the team did well in the competition. He said, “I think that the AMCs went well. Although they were obviously run virtually which they had never done before, I think that the AMC coordinators still made sure everything ran relatively smoothly.”0
Hi, my name is Kiersten Riedford and I am the Cover editor for the HiLite this year. Last year, I was a Beats editor and a Feature reporter. On the...
