Q&A with Physics teacher David James on AP schedule

David James, Physics teacher

How do you feel about the adjusted AP exam schedule this year?

“I’m very happy with it. I was very worried because of our hybrid schedule (because) we were originally going to eliminate some curriculum due to the (reduced) time of contact with the students, but now we’re able to choose the second testing window, gaining a few weeks, so now we don’t have to eliminate any curriculum and they’ll be the most prepared they can be for the (AP exam).”

How has this new schedule impacted the way you teach?

“I’m now able to give the students a practice exam in class versus some virtual assignment, (and) we get to cover material instead of having a unit be self-studied. It has affected me by reducing my stress and worry about sending students to the test unprepared, so now I feel they’ll be as prepared as they can be.”