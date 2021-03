Entertainment Spotlight: Mackenzie Edwards, lead singer of band "Lightning in a Bottle" and sophomore, talks… What inspired you to pursue music? I can't really remember. I was like six when I started singing. But I don't know. What inspired me to go on was, I don’t know, singing or music, generally. It has community.…

Q&As with students on playing music through their church and impact on spirituality, themselves Sophomore Oliva Caves, Music Production When did you start to get involved with music production? I got involved with (music production) about a year ago, almost exactly. Religion was a factor because it was a need within the church. And…

Entertainment Spotlight: Musician and sophomore Celia Watson on passions for singing and guitar When did you begin to have an interest in playing guitar and singing? I’ve been making music since I was a little kid; my dad bought me my first guitar (it was a butterfly one) at age 8. However, I…

evermore: A Track By Track Review Taylor Swift has done it again, folks. If folklore came as a surprise, then evermore came as the shock of the century. In just 15 months, Swift has delivered three full studio albums: Lover, folklore and now evermore, folklore’s sister…

New dog owners share experiences for National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, how dogs improved personal mental health At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, sophomore Shri Alturi and his family decided to adopt their dog Teddy. “I got a cockapoo, which is a poodle and cocker spaniel mix. We got him exactly on Leap Day—so, Feb. 29,…