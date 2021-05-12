Women’s lacrosse team to compete against Culver May 13, looks forward to tournament season

The women’s lacrosse team will compete in a home game against Culver on May 13. The game will begin at 7 p.m. and marks the beginning of the IHSAA Sectional Championship. According to head coach Joshua Miller, the team aims to defend its 2019 state championship.

“I think this group wants to win really badly. They are very motivated to improve upon the successes of their first two years in the program and they fully believe they are capable of winning another State title,” he said.

Sophia Hanna, member of the women’s lacrosse team and junior, said she agreed.

“As the year two defending state champs, we are all working hard to win state again,” she said.

As the lacrosse team moves toward the tournament saeson, Hanna said the team was working on communication and collaboration on the field.

“For the past few weeks we have been focused on our communication on defense and making smart decisions on offense,” she said. ‘We are currently working on a few offensive plays for the sectional season.”

Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Miller said the team was learning to be flexible and make sacrifices in order to continue playing.