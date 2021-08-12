DECA organizes members and roles

According to DECA member and junior Tarunika Gogineni, DECA members are adapting to the new changes after the virtual competitions last year.

“This year DECA is mandated for people in marketing classes, and it’s no longer a club that just anyone can join because you have to be in a business class,” she said.

Sponsor Laura Cardamon said she is excited for the changes this year because going virtual last year took away some of the excitement for DECA.

Cardamon said, “We are really really busy. We are getting all the kids registered. They have picked their events, and are doing their packets to study their vocab.”

Gogineni said transitioning fully in person was an exciting change because the virtual competitions were difficult to gain a team spirit in.

“I can’t wait for the changes this year and I’m excited to see my peers everyday.” she said. By Saumya Somasi.