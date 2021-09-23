TEDx Carmel begins new school year with positive outlook

TEDx Carmel uses its instagram to push out updates about speakers and club events.

Now that school has opened back up full-time, TEDx Carmel is hard at work planning events for this school year.

“TEDx uses design, event planning, and marketing to plan an event. We reach out to speakers who give a talk on a specific topic that we choose. Then we put the event together and have the speakers present their ideas,” TEDx secretary and sophomore Anna Carpenter said. We are aiming to build relationships, grow our minds, and to put on a spectacular event. We are especially excited about putting on a full event this year since last year’s had a couple of hiccups along the way.”

TEDx co-sponsor Allen Wheeler said, “(COVID-19 has) definitely led us on challenges but we’ve been able to still keep going,” even hosting an event last March with social distancing. This year, he said, he hopes they can bring in more community members and other speakers of various careers and interests.

Both Carpenter and Wheeler stressed that anyone who is interested in joining the club does not have to give a talk.

TEDx is for everyone and you can really specialize in whatever you’re good at. It’s a great club to be in if you want some new friends because we are a fairly small community but a close one,” Carpenter said.

“There’s lots of other ways to participate and help with running a conference,” Wheeler said. “A lot of students have gotten a lot out of just kind of seeing the mechanics of it and kind of how one comes together.”

Meetings are open and take place on Mondays after school in room E238. By Sam Hawkins.