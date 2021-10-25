Intramurals fall season cancelled

Due to low turnout, intramurals fall season has been cancelled. Fall season sports consisted of soccer and kickball. Intramurals will be back for a winter season of basketball. Winter season team forms will be available sometime in November.

Intramurals club sponsor Kyle Cluver, expressed his disappointment in the cancellation of the fall season. “I figured we would have had (more intramural) participation.”

Sophomore Elliot Rudy said, “It’s disappointing that intramurals were cancelled.”

Those who signed up for fall intramurals should visit Cluver in E200 for more information regarding the cancellation. By Safin Khatri