Carmel Clay Schools formulates strategic plan for next two years, re-evaluates COVID-19 protocol

Superintendent Michael Beresford and Facility Dog Jim Dandee smile for the photo. According to Beresford, Dandee is adjusting well to his new role.

According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, the Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) district is currently in the beginning stages of forming the strategic plan for the next two years.

“We are just starting that process. Our biggest tasks line up throughout the year, kind of like a timeline, and making our (strategic plan) is our next item,” he said. “This will take a while but the first step is presenting my ideas to the school board (this) week.”

Additionally, Beresford said the district is currently navigating how to best recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, our (COVID-19) numbers at the high school and middle schools are low, but they are high at the elementary school level,” Beresford said. “We are now starting to think about what we are going to do with masks, looking at all the data, and considering what, if any, changes we need to make right now and going forward. We are thinking about how we want to bring this to a close since that seems to be the trend for this.”

According to Ruchi Prakash, Club Med president and senior, she feels excited about the direction the district is going in with COVID-19.

Prakash said, “I am excited that the district is re-evaluating their plan because it signifies a change in circumstance. I am hopeful that with the vaccine being approved for five-year-olds and older now, we can finally get all back together again safely.” By Cady Armstrong

