Apple Music has many unique features that overrule Spotify’s

While Spotify and Apple music have many similar and super convenient features, Apple music still stands above. Apple music has about 72 million subscribers and I am glad to be one of them. With over 75 million songs and several unique features such as its 24/7 radio station, it clearly reigns supreme. The service is extremely easy to use and it is already built in or available on most Apple products such as Macbooks, iPhones, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and more. This makes it both convenient and reliable.

Apple Music also has Advanced Audio Codec (AAC), which makes the sound quality sound like the original song at the studio. Apple Music is also easy to share with friends and family as there is a friend request option and you can share songs via iMessage. You also do not need to have an Apple product in order to use Apple Music. It is offered on other devices such as Android, Amazon Echo and even some gaming consoles.

To get an Apple Music subscription, users pay $9.99 a month; however, it is worth it because there are no ads, and if you switch to a family plan the cost is $14.99 compared to Spotify’s $15.99 price. If you are still skeptical about Apple Music, you can try the first three months free. The simplicity of Apple Music’s set up and song search is what makes it a great product. It is customer friendly and even creates playlists based on songs you frequently listen to.

While Spotify has many of these same features, it is not as easy to access and requires users to download the app instead of having it already installed on their Apple device. Spotify does allow more social options; however, some could argue it shares too much. Spotify allows friends to view exactly what you are listening to, which, to some, is an invasion of privacy. Apple Music still has social features, but they are not as extreme as Spotify’s. Apple’s sound quality allows for it to stand out even though it does not have the same social features Spotify does.

Despite the name, Apple Music does not just offer music; it has podcasts and radio shows, too. The variety Apple Music has to offer makes it even more user friendly as it reaches across all different types of audiences. Apple Music is another one of Apple’s well rounded products and the convenience of it makes it stand out from the rest.

