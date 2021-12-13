With upcoming holiday season's focus on family, community, students, teachers review what constitutes a "family… Starting from a summer training camp to late-night rehearsals, Ella Glowacki, Accents member and sophomore, spent countless hours practicing and being with her fellow Accents members, forming irreplaceable friendships. “Everyone (in Accents) is super nice. My closest friends are in…

French 4 students build their vocabulary through creating acrostic poems about themselves French 4 students build their vocabulary by describing themselves through acrostic poems. Katherine Ye, French 4 student and junior, says that this is a new activity that they have done in French. “This is my first year doing this activity,…

New tardy guidelines are beneficial, but administration should address procedure setbacks The regulations related to tardiness and truancy, which were implemented fully right after fall break have started to have wider repercussions for students at this school. Truancy, aka skipping, and tardiness are the acts of missing some or all of…

Reading Playlist: 2021 Reading Log (MUSE) I have a stupid little yearly tradition that keeps me sane. I’ve kept a little reading log ever since 2019, documenting all the books that I read. As a kid coming out of an anime phase with no money or…

Amid widespread labor shortages, employers, consumers should remember to treat others with compassion If you’ve been anywhere or tried to buy anything within the past few months, you’ve probably heard the phrases, “supply chain issues,” “staffing issues” or “labor shortage”— and you’ll probably still be hearing them for months to come, too. I…