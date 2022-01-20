February Sports Briefs

Seniors reevaluate identity during final sports season As winter sports seasons are finishing up, many seniors at this school are finishing the last sports seasons of their careers. For those who do not choose to play sports in college, adjusting to a life without practices and games can…

WHJE puts finishing touches on Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition submissions, moves forward with… As the submission deadline is nearing, WHJE staff members are adding finishing touches to their submissions for the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition. Additionally, staff members are WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said the deadline for submissions for the IBS…

Athletes, coaches showcase respect in combat sports ahead of iconic boxer Muhammad Ali’s 80th birthday on Jan. 17 Boxer and junior aastha Sharma begins every match and sparring session she participates in by bumping gloves with her opponent or partner as a sign of respect. “What I love is before a match or sparring session begins, what you…

Athletes adjust training, develop different skills by playing multiple sports Sophie Shepherd, Basketball, Soccer Player and Junior “Being a multi-sport athlete doesn’t come easy but I make sure to balance each out by putting the work in both sports equally even if that means getting home late or waking up at 5 a.m. everyday.…