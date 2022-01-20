TEDxCHS continues preparation for next year’s conference

Now that this year’s conference, which took place on January 22 according to co-sponsor Allison Hargrove and vice-president and senior Ayaan Abbasi, is over, TEDxCHS looks forward to next year’s conference.

Abbasi said preparations for next hear start with financial and aesthetic plans. The club is also in discussion about where the conference and the club can go in future years.

This year’s conference was a success, according to Abbasi; it was sold out, and they were able to work more on the event as a whole throughout the first semester.