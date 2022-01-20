TEDxCHS continues preparation for next year’s conference

Sam Hawkins
February 25, 2022
Now that this year’s conference, which took place on January 22 according to co-sponsor Allison Hargrove and vice-president and senior Ayaan Abbasi, is over, TEDxCHS looks forward to next year’s conference.
Abbasi said preparations for next hear start with financial and aesthetic plans. The club is also in discussion about where the conference and the club can go in future years.
This year’s conference was a success, according to Abbasi; it was sold out, and they were able to work more on the event as a whole throughout the first semester.
“From talking with audience members, we felt that our talks represented a wide range of stories and backgrounds,” Abbasi said. “One highlight that I had was after the event when we took our group picture as a club and we were able to truly acknowledge all the hard work we put in. We had a lot of new members this year, many of which are underclassmen and we cannot wait to see where they take the club in future years.” By Sam Hawkins
0