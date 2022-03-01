Rho Kappa makes it to national competition, BSA trivia night rescheduled to March 10.

Caption: John Carter, Rho Kappa organizer and sponsor, works at his computer and plans for the Academic WorldQuest Washington D.C trip. He says he hopes to have more trivia nights throughout the rest of the year.

From the beginning of second semester, Rho Kappa members have been preparing and reviewing questions for the qualifying rounds of the Academic WorldQuest competition. The Carmel Rho Kappa team swept through the state competition, which was held on February 26th. According to Manav Musunuru, senior and treasurer for Rho Kappa, one team from Carmel will be advancing to the national competition this year.

“Team 2 made nationals, which consists of 4 people including me,” he said. “Carmel swept through places 1st to 6th and got 9th place as well.”

Musunuru said the national competition will be held in the spring at Washington D.C.

“We’re going sightseeing there before the competition,” he said. “So that will be fun.”

Additionally, the trivia night with the Black Student Alliance that was supposed to be held on Feb. 24 has been moved to March 10. Slippery conditions due to the ice was the reason for the cancellation, according to Musunuru. John Carter, organizer and sponsor of Rho Kappa, said there will be more trivia nights in the future.

“The trivia nights will be held in the freshman cafeteria, and will take place in the evening,” he said. “We will have another trivia night coming up in the middle of March.” By Royce Brown