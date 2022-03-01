National Honor Society in process of selecting, notifying new members

As she participates in the NHS peer tutoring sessions as a tutor, senior and NHS member Madeline Stacy works on an assignment. Students can get help from NHS peer tutors during SSRT in room E107.

The faculty council will choose which applicants to accept into National Honor Society (NHS) for the next school year. They will send letters notifying students of their application status within the next few weeks. Current NHS members still have to finish their volunteer hours and meet requirements.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said beyond the GPA requirement, they will accept students on the basis of character and leadership.

She said, “Currently, we are working on meeting with our faculty council. They are going through the applications for all of the current juniors in order to decide who gets admitted and who does not.”

According to Chloe Boyd, NHS president and senior, both new members and current members should look out for information on the welcome and farewell ceremonies, most likely to occur in late April or May, but current members should focus on completing service.

“For now, things have really pretty much been the same. We don’t have really new opportunities right now. People just continue to do the volunteer opportunities they’ve been doing outside of school, or peer tutoring,” Boyd said. “We also haven’t been having in-person meetings so everything is just kind of slow right now.” By Jillian Moore