National Honor Society to plan welcoming, farewell ceremonies for incoming, graduating members

As she volunteers as a tutor during the NHS peer tutoring sessions, senior and NHS member Anna Hopson takes notes. Students interested in receiving academic help during the free NHS peer tutoring sessions should visit E107, NHS sponsor Allison Malloy’s room, during SSRT.

National Honor Society (NHS) officers and sponsors are in the process of organizing two events in late April or May, with more details coming soon via email or the NHS Canvas page. These ceremonies will celebrate next year’s members while honoring the contributions of current members. In the meantime, the organization is focusing on their peer tutoring opportunities.

According to Chloe Boyd, NHS president and senior, members should look out for updates on NHS volunteer opportunities like peer tutoring to ensure they meet their service requirement, as well as the ceremonies.

“(Information) should be released soon because we are in the process of planning a ceremony for this year’s NHS and next year’s. (The ceremonies) will be either at the end of April or May, so around that time,” Boyd said.

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy provided more details on the planning for the ceremonies and said it was an especially difficult process this year, as she encountered issues with finding a space for the large organization.

“In April, we will do a ceremony during SSRT. With the construction, it was hard to do a formal ceremony after school and then also have enough room for the amount of kids that we have that apply and then are accepted into NHS,” she said. “So during SSRT we will have a ceremony to congratulate them on being members of NHS and then do a little photo wall and some cookies and things like that, just so it’s a little bit of a celebration.” By Jillian Moore