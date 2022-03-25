WHJE to host annual Radiothon fundraiser in May

Caroline Houck, WHJE live shows manager and senior, works on a broadcast with Carley Field, WHJE decorations manager and senior. Houck said, “I love listening to music whether it’s on the radio or whatever and I also love talking which is why radio is perfect for me.”

As the school year is coming to an end, WHJE is working on their last initiative: Radiothon. Radiothon is a fundraiser broadcast (on 91.3 and whje.com) that raises money for the staff to pay fees associated with broadcasting such as new equipment and technology as well as new songs.

WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said the event is necessary in order for the staff to continue producing award-winning work.

“Radiothon is a fundraiser for WHJE. At the moment, we’re planning to do a week’s worth of fundraising culminating in an all-day event on a Saturday. The date is yet to be finalized so (stay tuned). One of the things we’re trying to encourage people to do is to become members of “The 91.3 Club.” If they donate $91.30, then they get all kinds of goodies and all that kind of stuff. And they become life members for that club.”

Furthermore, Caroline Houck, WHJE live shows manager and senior, said people should participate in this event to give back locally.

Houck said, “(WHJE) is the only radio station in Carmel so (if you are) listening local and donating local it’s all going back to the students that are then going to be out pursuing jobs in the future that are going to change the world.” By Tsion Daniel