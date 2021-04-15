WHJE to host Radiothon this weekend

Radiothon, a fundraiser for WHJE, will occur on April 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. In this broadcast, there will be numerous live shows. WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said, “Because we are doing 12 hours each day of live shows, I think it shows the breadth and depth of the station and the students are really key to that weekend to do stuff to raise awareness.”

Callahan Lacy, WHJE Treasurer and senior, said Radiothon is important for the continuation of many WHJE programs.

“So Radiothon is a fundraiser for us at WHJE. While (CHS) does give us some funds, they do not give us funds for all of our broadcasts like one example is the school does not provide funds for our sports broadcasts like if we have to go to a different school,” Lacy said. “And also the school does not provide funds for maintaining our website, which is what we use to reach anyone outside of our radio range who is able to listen to sport events, live shows, podcasts, and more.”

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said he agreed and also said WHJE is able to win numerous national and state awards as a result of these funds.

“We think we spend the money well because at the present we are state champions, we are national champions, so we’re clearly doing the right sorts of things but in order to maintain that level, we need to keep the funding going as well,” James said. “We also, you know, it’s a fantastic creative outlet for hundreds of students at Carmel so it would really help if people will support us in that endeavor.”

James also said there are several ways students can support the cause of Radiothon.

“Tune in during the weekend, I hope you enjoy it, tune in to your favorite shows. Maybe show support to your friends and colleagues and if you can, share our fundraising efforts on social media because lot’s of students don’t have money but maybe they know people that can support us and that would be awesome and you can donate on the front tab on the front page of the website (whje.com).”