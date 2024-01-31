Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 2
Regalique, a gourmet food and wine boutique in Carmel, hosts a sampling of its international gourmet products, featuring a collection of chocolates, charcuterie, cheeses and beverages. Jexy Rowe, co-owner of Regalique, said, “We offer products from Europe, mostly Italy, France, and Spain, as well as from the U.S. with some local products from Indiana as well.
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Senior Max Winders play basketball on Jan. 27. Winders talks about how he decided to try out for the basketball team as a senior.
Sophie Ramos, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and junior, watches a hockey match through the glass. When asked about peoples reaction to her playing hockey, Ramos said, Sometimes people are just like ‘Oh I wouldn’t expect that from you’ or they’ll say ‘I didn’t know women’s hockey was a thing.
Junior Grace Nie skates on the ice at Carmel Ice Skadium on Dec. 8. Nie started skating at 7 years old. Nie will perform her program at Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Ryan Sharp
January 31, 2024
Carmel+fans+cheer+on+the+football+team+at+a+home+Game.+Sophomore+Mysk+Abedali+said+she+loves+the+environment+in+the+stands+and+to+cheer+for+her+favorite+team.
Chase Thorpe
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.

For Mysk Abedali, Purdue sports fan and sophomore, watching Purdue football and basketball games is one of her and her family’s favorite pastimes.

“My older brother went to Purdue when he was in college and he’s 29 now, so it was a while ago,” Abedali said. “So I’ve been a fan for a long time and me and my siblings love to watch Purdue games.”

Abedali shares her love of sports and team fandom with a large percentage of America. According to a study by St. Bonaventure University, 70% of all Americans are fans of at least one sport, and 21% consider themselves avid sports fans. Eric Rauch, AP Biology teacher and former head basketball coach, said he roots for teams he has personal attachments to.

“A lot of the teams (I root for) are due to connections when I was young,” he said. “The Steelers were really good so I stuck with them. (I root for the) Colts because I live here, and Purdue just because of the way they play and that’s where my wife got her PhD.”

Rauch said he tends to stick by his favorite teams even when they’re not successful, however, he said he enjoys the optimism brought to a fanbase by a successful team.

“It’s obviously really nice when your team is successful. The Steelers weren’t very good this year, but I still cheer for them and still watch them all the time,” Rauch said. “I think any time you have a team that’s doing well, there’s a certain enthusiasm that surrounds (the team).”

Abedali said she agreed, and seeing Purdue succeed and beat Indiana University (IU) in person was one of her favorite memories as a sports fan.

“I went to the Purdue-IU (Indiana University) bucket game in football this past year and we won at the end of the fourth (quarter),” Abedali said. ”It was just a great experience to beat IU.”

While Abedali cherishes the good memories from sports, she said rooting for Purdue could be frustrating, which was seen in the 2023 March Madness tournament where Purdue, a number 1-seed, lost to a 16-seed.

Aksi Adilet-Sultan

“During the game, I was very stressed, but early on I could just tell (Purdue was going to lose). We weren’t hitting shots that we should and our defense was just not playing as well. So I kind of felt it coming but it was still a very sad experience,” Abedali said. “Seeing us not play our best in the most important game was not a very happy feeling.”

Gavin Bletzinger, Indianapolis Colts fan and sophomore, said he had a similar experience to Abedali, and watching the Colts lose their last game to the Houston Texans on Jan. 6 was frustrating.

“It was very disappointing and sad to watch the last game, where they missed the last throw and it cost us the season,” Bletzinger said. “It was pretty sad.”

While Rauch said he understands the disappointment some other fans feel at their teams’ loss, he said he still enjoys sports no matter the outcome.

“I understand fans who do (get frustrated at teams losing), but I was a head basketball coach for 20 years so I don’t get too tied up emotionally in something I can’t control,” Rauch said. “I really do watch sports, and my family watches sports, to just enjoy watching. (Sports are) not necessarily to be stressed over.”

While Rauch said he blocks out negativity revolving around sports, Bletzinger said social media can often amplify frustration and disappointment within sports teams through negativity and trash-talk.

“With comment sections, there are always people who hate on the team, so I feel like that influences a lot of people,” Bletzinger said.

Rauch said  there is a lot of negativity on social media, but also positives such as sports teams shouting out their players for excellent games. 

Abedali said social media with sports is a double edged sword, filled with both positivity and negativity. Despite this, she said she tries to remain positive even when disappointed in her team.

“Social media plays a large role in how fans feel after the game because there are always the people who like to say negative things about different teams,” Abedali said. “I like to stay on the positive side though.”

