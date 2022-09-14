HOSA club to host fundraising game night, focus on creating a more involved club

Junior Rebecca Lee (middle) sits on the ground in the library media rooms with other HOSA members at the callout meeting on Sept. 14. (Submitted Photo: @carmelhosa)

Leaders of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) plan to increase club connectedness and participation. According to Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, HOSA’s goal is to make the first semester meetings more purposeful and create a personal club.

“I feel like most of the time with school classes, we’re mostly just studying things and taking tests. But with an extracurricular like HOSA where you get to compete in events, the club really brings a more personal element to healthcare and that’s what we want to focus on this year,” Paleru said.

According to club sponsor, Jennifer Drudge, a HOSA fundraising game night is tentatively planned for Oct. 28. Drudge said the event will raise money for HOSA and be a great opportunity for its members to have fun.

Drudge said, “We would have a variety of games to play, some snacks to have. And this would be open to all HOSA members but also to their friends.”