HOSA club to host fundraising game night, focus on creating a more involved club

Nora Mariano
September 15, 2022
Leaders of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) plan to increase club connectedness and participation. According to Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, HOSA’s goal is to make the first semester meetings more purposeful and create a personal club.
“I feel like most of the time with school classes, we’re mostly just studying things and taking tests. But with an extracurricular like HOSA where you get to compete in events, the club really brings a more personal element to healthcare and that’s what we want to focus on this year,” Paleru said.
According to club sponsor, Jennifer Drudge, a HOSA fundraising game night is tentatively planned for Oct. 28. Drudge said the event will raise money for HOSA and be a great opportunity for its members to have fun.
Drudge said, “We would have a variety of games to play, some snacks to have. And this would be open to all HOSA members but also to their friends.”
0
Related Posts:
- Involved students debate benefits, deficits of a culture of academic pressure, validation According to the National Library of Medicine, there is a correlation between symptoms of anxiety and depression and academic stress. With the second month of school beginning, students have observed that CHS has a noticeable culture of academic success and…
- Freshman, GKOM discuss transition from middle school to high school When freshman Naina Jakhar entered high school a mere few weeks ago, she said she faced a massive change of environment and was engulfed by a sea of emotions. “I was nervous about coming into high school. I had no…
- As football season begins, students dive into spiritwear, its traditions With football season in full swing this year at Carmel High School, students cheer not only with shouts and applause from the stands, but also through their spiritwear. This year, Carmel’s five home game themes include the following; tropical, USA,…
- A5 to plan more culturally diverse events this year A5, also known as Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics, will plan more culturally diverse events this year to celebrate holidays like Holi after noticing the lack of diversity in the Asian diaspora. “(A5’s) carrying through a lot…
- SROs plan greater involvement in education, communication with students The CHS student resource officers (SROs) look forward to the 2022-2023 school year with intentions to get involved in classrooms, meet more students and form a board of students to voice concerns and suggestions on school safety. Blake Lytle, Master…
- Cabinet to organize, lead annual Race for Riley on Sept. 17 The Cabinet will lead a charity color run this Saturday, Sept. 17, to raise money for the Riley Children’s Hospital. Although the early registration deadline of Sept. 11 has already passed, participants can still sign up although the Cabinet cannot…