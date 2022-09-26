Champions Together reschedules Unified Soccer Clinic for October

Champions Together (CT) has rescheduled their Unified Soccer Clinic for after the Unified Flag Football season. The date has not been finalized, but the leadership team expects it to be in October.
According to Eva Glazier, CT president and senior, this clinic will be held at Murray Stadium with three stations working on dribbling, passing and shooting. At the end, there will be a scrimmage to incorporate special needs students and all other athletes participating.
“Only students in CT, an athlete or a member of the soccer team can attend this clinic,” Glazier said.
According to Sarah Mysogland, CT Leadership Team member and senior, the athletes can look forward to social media posts and clinics during school functions.
“I hope this clinic promotes inclusion throughout the school and demonstrates to all the students of Carmel that we are an inclusive place that everybody’s welcome in,” Mysogland said.
CT sponsor Joe Stuelpe, defers all decisions to the Leadership Team. By Asini Jayarapu
