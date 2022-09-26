HOSA club prepares for leadership retreat on Oct. 19

Nora Mariano
October 7, 2022
Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) leaders will attend a leadership retreat on Oct. 19. According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, the retreat will be at Camp Allendale and will consist of HOSA members from throughout Indiana.
Drudge said, “During the day, students will interact with students from different chapters and learn about any sort of service projects they’re doing. And then also they get to do some fun things like a rope course.”
President-elect and junior Carolyn Jia said this is her first time attending the retreat.
“I want to learn how to better be able to guide the members because a lot of members are new and there are so many events and things like that and it’s really hard to decide,” Jia said. “So, I want to learn how to guide them better and help them in a way that they’re actually able to choose their events and be able to do well in them.”
