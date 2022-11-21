CRU to plan a fast break Jan. 13 to Jan. 16

The Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) will plan a fast break for Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. According to Rebecca Colucci, Apprentice to Senior Director for CRU, the purpose of a fast break is to break the routine of day-to-day life and to focus on their relationship with God. She said CRU has taken steps to increase availability for students.

“CRU wants as many students as possible to come. They don’t want expenses to be an issue. I know right now that a lot of people are out of work (so) parents could be struggling financially. We just want to make it easy for students, hence why we lowered the price from $150 to $75,” she said.

Student leader and senior Ellie York said many of CRU’s members are looking forward to this event as COVID has prevented it from taking place in the past few years.

“Freshman year I wasn’t able to go, and then (during) sophomore year, (it) was canceled because of COVID. Last year, (it) was also canceled because of COVID, but we did a mini event with just Carmel.” She said, “It’s about getting closer to the people that you’re with, but also Fishers isn’t that far from Carmel. Getting close to the students from Fishers and creating a fellowship (with) students from other schools is really awesome.” By Garrison Davis