Mock Trial Club meets with their new team

Mock Trial members met after school in room F102 on Nov. 30. Club sponsor Robert Browning discussed the breakdown of the witness summary.

Mock Trial members to meet after school in room F102 on Dec. 7, which will be the last meeting of the semester. The club has begun acting out and practicing for the case, and hosted a meeting on Nov. 30 to prepare for competitions held next semester.

Mock Trial sponsor Robert Browning said the teams have been decided, and members are meeting in their respective teams to practice their roles.

“I’m really impressed with the progress our teams have done, we’ve done a lot of roadmapping,” he said. “So they have a lot to cover, and I can help give them the best strategic use of their time, which they are going to find to give incremental improvements, which will lead to better confidence and more excitement.”

Sara Syed, Mock Trial executive and sophomore, said the progression of the case has been going really well.

“We’ve only had one full club meeting where we’ve done a ‘mock’ mock trial in the past few weeks, so this one is going to help us with team bonding, and covering the small details in the case. So our case is about these theater kids, and they were on a production, and some guy shot another guy so we are going to have a trial basically to see if it was an accident or not,” Syed said.

Browning said the mock trials using the theater case will be held next semester.

“The county competition will be halfway through January and February, and the state competition will be sometime in February to March, and everyone in the state will be using this theater case.”