Review: Is Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt worth a visit? [MUSE]

Since 2017, Christkindlmarkt has been a staple holiday activity at Carter Green near the Palladium, featuring a German-style market selling food, drinks, holiday gifts and tickets to an outdoor ice skating rink. In addition, it has been rated the best holiday market in the U.S. by USAToday in 2019 and 2021. So, I decided to visit Christkindlmarkt to see if it lives up to its high ratings.

When I arrived, finding parking was a nightmare, with the Veterans Way Garage being packed full of cars from all over the Midwest. After a good 10 minutes circling the parking garage, I was able to find parking. After a quick five minute walk to the market, I arrived at Christkindlmarkt, and I was shocked at how busy the market was. For a freezing Saturday in December, with a high windchill, I was not expecting to see hundreds of people crowding the small space that made up the market.

While walking through the market, I decided to purchase some food and drinks. I purchased the infamous $10 hot chocolate from Bob’s Belgian Hot Chocolate. Although I hoped it would be worth the hype, I was not shocked to say I was disappointed. Don’t get me wrong, the hot chocolate was good, but for the small size, it was not worth the price. I then walked to the wooden hut selling Baumstriezel, a German-style chimney cake. After a 10 minute wait, I got my Baumstriezel, and I was satisfied with the taste and quality. Although it was expensive, it was worth the wait and the price.

All in all, visit Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt for the ambiance, and the feeling of being in a German-style Christmas market, not for the food, drinks and gifts. Furthermore, if you have time, skate on the ice rink to have a more memorable experience.

