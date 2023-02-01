Q&A with sophomore Augustus Dagasuhan on living in the Philippines

Sophomore Augustus Dagasuhan poses in front of alligator statues at the Dahilayan Adventure Park on the Philippine island of Mindanao in 2013. He said that due to the Philippines’ economy, the park is a great vacation spot.

Could you discuss when you started living in the Philippines? Were you born there? Do your parents have connections there? How long did you live there for?

I was born in the Philippines and I came here when I was 9 years old. I was born in a very small town, just like the outskirts of (the Philippines).

What are some major impacts moving has had on your life?

Moving has become basically a (frequent) thing for me now because I moved around a lot when I was young. So moving here from the Philippines to New York was (the) first big step in my life; that’s how I met my stepfather and everything.

What are some pros and cons?

You move to better places and stuff and it can really reset your entire life, like your social life, you know? I moved from the Philippines to New York and then (from) New York to Carmel.

What are some differences between living in the Philippines and the United States?

(There are) major differences. In the Philippines, (it is) very poor. Whenever we (used to) go to a market, I (would) see people living in their own shacks, living in their own shops. I just see how privileged people are (in the United States) and how they’re taking it a little too (much) for granted. Especially in Carmel, it just makes me sad; you’ve got to be more grateful.

What are some of your favorite memories or aspects about living in the Philippines?

The education between schools (from the) Philippines and America is very different. Our teachers back in the Philippines would give us absolute freedom to do whatever we want. I remember one time we made a castle made out of chairs, and we used cigarette boxes and captured spiders and made them fight each other. It’s been really nostalgic to think about it and also looking back at the photos I still have from back then, It’s like a trip down memory lane.

How do you keep in contact with Filipino culture in the United States?

Well, Facebook, really, because everyone in the Philippines uses Facebook, so that’s how I keep in contact with them. I still keep in contact with my old friends. Some of my family members moved out from my hometown to find other jobs and bring money to the Philippines. I live with my mom right now and my stepdad.

Anything else you’d like to add about your experience living in the Philippines?

I recommend going to the Philippines for vacation. (With) the money situation and the economy, if you bring in $14,000 you’d be set for life. We have beautiful beaches (and) the people there are really nice. They tend to be more civilized.