HOSA state conference fees due on Jan. 31, focus on preparation

Nora Mariano
January 31, 2023
According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, members of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) should submit $165 to Drudge or a HOSA officer by the end of the day on Jan. 31. Drudge also said HOSA is concentrating on readying students for the State Leadership Conference (SLC).
“(HOSA officers) are now in the process of putting together google folders that have resources in them,” she said. “One thing they want to make sure all students do is actually go to the HOSA website and look up the events they’re participating in because it’s very specific as to what to expect.”
Pragathi Arunkumar, HOSA member and junior, is participating in three events: community awareness, health education and mental health promotion.
Arunkumar said preparation varies depending on the event. She said she is doing a lot of outreach including speaking at local conferences for one event. For a different event, she said she is studying for the multiple-choice test with textbooks and practice tests.
SLC is from April 10 to 12, but days will vary based on the event(s) a student participates in.
0
Related Posts:
- HOSA club members select events, continue discussing SLC According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chose their events on the Nov. 30 meeting. HOSA is now focused on State Leadership Conference (SLC) fees. Drudge said, “(HOSA leaders) will send out some…
- HOSA club to host meeting Nov. 28, focus on event selection According to Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) will meet on Nov. 28. Leaders will share information on the State Leadership Conference (SLC) registration and event selection. This meeting is mandatory for…
- Chemistry Club to elect new officers next meeting The Chemistry Club is going to elect their new officers in their next meeting on Dec. 5. The deadline to turn in the applications to become an officer is Dec. 1. There are two positions available and will mainly be…
- Chemistry Club reveals new officers Juniors Jodie Yoshitomi and Jonathan Yang were elected as the Chemistry Club’s new officers. The new officers will help plan the next meetings, clean up after classes, and interact with other Chemistry Club members. As well as help with planning…
- Purdue reinstates standardized test scores requirement, students, counselor talk about impacts Purdue University will release admission decisions for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 15. Purdue announced it will require students to send standardized test scores starting with the Class of 2024 after halting the requirement in response to the…
- Students hope to see changes to current sex-ed curriculum Junior Gabrielle “Gabby” Aitken is one of many students who has taken this school’s required health and wellness education class. Among other topics, teachers in this course go over the topic of sex education, but Aitken said she felt the…