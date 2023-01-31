HOSA state conference fees due on Jan. 31, focus on preparation

Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, stands on stage during a mandatory HOSA meeting on Jan. 12. The meeting discussed event finalization and SLC information.

According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, members of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) should submit $165 to Drudge or a HOSA officer by the end of the day on Jan. 31. Drudge also said HOSA is concentrating on readying students for the State Leadership Conference (SLC).

“(HOSA officers) are now in the process of putting together google folders that have resources in them,” she said. “One thing they want to make sure all students do is actually go to the HOSA website and look up the events they’re participating in because it’s very specific as to what to expect.”

Pragathi Arunkumar, HOSA member and junior, is participating in three events: community awareness, health education and mental health promotion.

Arunkumar said preparation varies depending on the event. She said she is doing a lot of outreach including speaking at local conferences for one event. For a different event, she said she is studying for the multiple-choice test with textbooks and practice tests.

SLC is from April 10 to 12, but days will vary based on the event(s) a student participates in.