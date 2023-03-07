Math Club Works on IUPUI Math Competition

Math Club is planning to meet on March 7 in Room A300 to continue working on the collaborative IUPUI competition, with the submission due by March 24. The competition revolves around solving a single problem, and the competitors who demonstrate their work most thoroughly will win $300 and a full four-year academic tuition scholarship.
Math Club sponsor Joseph Broman explains that using Math Club’s time to work on the competition, “I want to give people to give some time to work together, because they might not have enough (time) to work together outside of Math Club, so they can use this time to collaborate more” he said.
In addition Grace Yang, club president and senior, attunes the importance of team activities and teamwork for both current and future participating math competitions by practicing various collaborative activities during club time.
“We do a lot of interactive (activities) and team competitions in Math Club, we normally have some questions that we then provide to people in teams, that way they’ll talk to each other and exchange new ideas, which they can use for upcoming (formal) competitions” she said. By Ella Guo
0
Related Posts:
- Math Club practices for upcoming competition on Feb. 7 For the rest of the semester, Math Club will meet in Room A300 due to club sponsor Joseph Broman’s change of classroom. The meetings will continue every Tuesday after school, working on problem-solving and team bonding skills. According to Broman,…
- Math Club to prepare for upcoming competitions Math Club will continue to meet at Room A300 after school on Tuesdays to practice for upcoming competitions. After recently participating in the AIME, Math Club is now focusing on the forthcoming IUPUI open-format competition. According to club sponsor Joseph…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Club Spotlight: Cancer Kids First Roohi Sanka, club co-president and junior What do you do during club meetings? During our Cancer Kids First (CKF) meetings, we focus on brainstorming fundraising ideas and introducing volunteering opportunities. Most importantly, we put together care packages, make cards, plan…
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…