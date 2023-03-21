Senate to plan student government elections, spring blood drive

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz sends an email to the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana. Foutz said Senate members are amidst preparations for the spring blood drive.

With student government elections approaching after spring break, Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members are beginning to visit middle schools and encouraging eighth graders to run for Senate.

Foutz said, “We’re starting to reach out to the middle schools because they are going to have Senate elections for the six freshman Senators at the middle schools in the spring.”

Aside from freshman Senator elections, Foutz said Senate members also run elections at this school for all student government positions.

“Student body president and speaker of the House (are) first,” Foutz said. “People can start picking up those positions (during) the week we get back from spring break. The next week after that will be the election. And then the callout meeting for all the Senate and class officer positions will be the week after that.”

Along with student government elections, Senators are amidst preparations for the spring blood drive. Student body president Shrivardhan “Shri” Atluri said Senate members are going to encourage sign-ups during lunches next week.

“The biggest thing we’re working on for the next two weeks is the blood drive, which is on April 27. We’re going to start pushing that heavily by the end of this week. And next week, sign-ups are going to start,” Atluri said.

Foutz added that another way for students to be involved in the spring blood drive is through the T-shirt design competition.

Foutz said, “There’s also a competition for the design of the T-shirt that’s going to be given out at the blood drive. (The winner’s) design will be on the blood drive T-shirt that all the donors will be receiving. And they will also win a $250 gift card for creating the design.”

