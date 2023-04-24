Review: “The Night Agent” is an outstanding conspiracy thriller [MUSE]

If I’m being honest, I’ve never been a fan of Netflix. Scrolling through the menu, seeing shows I’ve never even heard of before with mediocre reviews, average star ratings and trailers that are almost as bad as the show itself. I was starting to lose patience. As my faith in Netflix started to tip towards the edge, a new show called “The Night Agent” caught my eye. Released on March 23 of this year with pretty good ratings and an intriguing synopsis, I decided to give it a try.

As you probably could have guessed from the title, man did I love this show. “The Night Agent” is about an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who was assigned one simple, easy task. Sit in a windowless room located in the basement of the Whitehouse with a phone sitting in front of him. After many nights of the phone not ringing, Sutherland thinks of the job as a demotion from his previous position as an FBI agent. However, one night, the phone rings. And that one phone call that Sutherland answers suddenly develops into a national crisis.

With every episode, Netflix does an amazing job making the viewers want more. Every episode connects different dots together and splits them apart as well. The show allows viewers to follow every thought process of Sutherland and his partner Rose Larkin. This is a great demonstration of the conspiracy thriller genre, since the viewer gets to guess and search for answers alongside the characters.

Another reason why this show is so good is because it allows viewers to relate the plot to real life politics. The show does a great job depicting a real life government structure, accurately showing government officials and their respective powers or interactions with other officials. The show also sparked my own curiosities in the conspiracies of the government. Just imagine how much behind-the-scenes activity goes on in the U.S. government. By depicting the government as an underground organization revolving around secrecy, the show actually made me wonder if the “dramatized” parts are perhaps less far off from reality than I had originally thought.

