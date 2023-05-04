Boygenius’ new album “the record” really is written by geniuses [MUSE]

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, members of the band boygenius, released their debut album, the record, on March 31. This album incorporates each member’s singing and songwriting talents at the same time that it brings so much emotion to the table. From messiness, to love, to anger, to sorrow, the record encapsulates relatable moments like no other.

The album starts off with “Without You Without Me” which emphasizes the talent in their vocals and harmonizations. Throughout this a cappella masterpiece, the three individual voices are equally heard and equally important. Although short in length, at only one minute and 22 seconds, the song makes a powerful point in the desire to deeply be a part of someone’s life.

As the album continues, the vocals are supported with detailed instrumentals and the vocals themselves are more individualized. Track two, titled “$20” has a more upbeat introduction that Baker leads. This song represents self-destruction and is full of so much angst and boldness through the lyrics that you can clearly hear represented in the vocals. The three work together to create different tones and back-and-forth lyricism, which in result creates gems like “$20.”

Recently, boygenius’ new songs have been soaring through social media including TikTok. Individuals are finding track five “Cool About It” relatable mostly when it comes to being friends with an ex you’re still in love with. The sensational lyrics that are breaking hearts are “But we don’t have to talk about it/I can walk you home and practice method acting/I’ll pretend being with you doesn’t feel like drowning.” These words convey so much emotion while continuing to give each member their spotlight, which represents the album holistically.

Track 6 titled “Not Strong Enough” was released as a single off of the album on March 1. The song was rightfully picked to be shown to the world early as it is vulnerable, relatable and left a good impression of what the record was going to be. The trio sings, “I tried, I can’t/Stop staring at the ceiling fan, and/Spinning out about things that haven’t happened/Breathing in and out,” and if that doesn’t illustrate the true feelings of anxiety and insecurity, I don’t know what does. The bridge of this track is simple, yet means so much. The trio repeats the lyrics ‘Always and anger, never a God” 12 times while increasing beautiful harmonies as it progresses, which can have many interpretations, but I view it as always being in the background of big events and never being the one to experience life fully. All in all, this song is a personal favorite of mine that the breathtaking trio has produced.

This debut album is filled to the brim with striking vocals, perfect supporting instrumentation, relatable lyrics and extreme emotion. It represents whatever life throws your way, whether that be breakups, insecurities, friendships or grief. Baker, Bridgers and Dacus really know how to work together to create something amazing, and they showed that flawlessly through the record and its 12 song, 42 minute duration.

