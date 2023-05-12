Class of 2023 Superlatives

Chenyao Liu and Joshika Sathyamathan
May 12, 2023

Best Dressed: Celia Hamilton
Best Hair: Hollis Glover
Best Smile: Dariush Khurram
Best Besties: Marissa Finney & Kate Smith
Most Spirited Greyhound: Ryan Deldar
Class Clown: AJ Collins
Class Coffee Addict: Gloria Sanchez
Class Activist: Chenyao Liu
Class Sweethearts: Emma Houser & Will Latham
Next Harry Styles: Micah Phillips
Next Taylor Swift: Allie Rosenfeld
Next Gordon Ramsay: Sophie Cassidy
Worst Driver: Abby Ye
Most Likely to Fall Asleep in Class: Ben Hammond
Most Likely to be Late to Graduation: Elyse Weiner
Most Likely to Never Return to Carmel: Kailey Schulz
Most Likely to Return to Carmel as a Teacher: Emily Koone
Most Likely to go Viral: Kendall Slifer
Most Likely to Cure Cancer: Julia Dong
Most Likely to Win an Argument: Anushka Pandey
Most Likely to be President: Jacob Bailey
Most Likely to Become a Billionaire: Jordan Seigel
Most Likely to Write the Next Harry Potter: Sam Schleeter
Most Likely to be on Broadway: Audrey Hockins
Most Artistically Talented: Avery Guo
Most Likely to Win an Olympic Medal: Berit Berglund & Kole Mathison
0

Related Posts: