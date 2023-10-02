Your source for CHS news

    Carmel Bands prepare for Fall Concert on Oct. 2

    October 2, 2023
    The Carmel Bands are preparing for the upcoming Fall Concert, scheduled on Oct. 2 starting at 6 pm in the CHS auditorium.
    According to Andy Cook, Associate Director of Carmel Bands, the bands are in their final stages of rehearsal.
    “Each band is doing three songs, and right now we’re working through them and making sure they’re comfortable playing them. We’re in that final process when they’re ready to go. We may stop and fix a couple things here and there, but they can perform all the pieces well,” Cook said.
    Anjali Prasad, member of Wind Symphony III and sophomore, said she’s looking forward to this concert.
    ¨I’m feeling really confident about the concert. We’ve rehearsed a lot in a band, and the directors have done a great job choosing pieces, although they’re a little challenging,” Prasad said.
    “The students are always wonderful to work with. It’s fun to see them perform their first concert, and then see their progression as musicians in the concerts in April and May,” Cook said. By Arya Goel
    2

