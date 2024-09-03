Connections: September 3

  • THE CLASS OF 2024 SENIOR ISSUE IS OUT NOW: PICK UP A PRINT COPY NOW OUTSIDE C127!
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Phones are not a detriment in classrooms
Through the "Caitlin Clark effect," discrepancy in coverage is still prominent
Having assigned seats at concerts helps contribute to a more relaxed, happy atmosphere
Pit tickets enable a more immersive, involved concert experience
Math Club sponsor Peter Beck works at his desk grading test papers. Beck said that overall, Math Club would not see any particularly big changes despite new leadership and sponsorship.
Math Club to have first official meeting of the year
Carmel Ambassador members practice for the upcoming fall concert. The show will be on Sep. 26.
Carmel Choirs to perform their first concert of the year on Sep. 26
Sophia Fu, Mu Alpha Theta president, reviews materials for Mu Alpha Theta on her Chromebook. Fu said, "I'm excited to run Mu Alpha Theta for one last year and to mentor people so that we can pass on the leadership for next year."
Mu Alpha Theta prepares for the 2024-2025 school year
Superintendent Michael Beresford looks at the district’s website for information about transportation. Beresford said the whole district has taken time to ensure everything is coordinated.
Carmel Clay Schools to focus on coordinating school facilities for new school year
Seniors Abby Imler, Emma Imler, and Asritha Chittemreddy tutor for NHS in room E137. Chittemreddy said NHS has helped her engage in more community service throughout the year.
National Honor Society (NHS) begins tutoring for the new school year
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings
Mock Trial attorney Ava Luo gets ready to give her closing statement for the state final round against Trinity Christian School at the Marion County Community Justice Center on Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024. “I think that I’ve learned a lot from both (Speech & Debate team) and Mock Trial about public speaking. One (lesson) is to keep in mind is that not everything is going to go as planned,” Luo said. “And when something doesn’t go as planned, it’s important to not panic and (to) adapt to the circumstances.” (Submitted Photo: Ava Luo)
Speech and Debate coach, students evaluate the significance of public speaking clubs on confidence, professional development
The Carmel High School Speech & Debate team discuss American politics and government at a meeting on April 20. Junior Maxwell Goatee said “Voting is an essential part of American democracy and needs to be pushed more for the youth.”
Students bring up youth voting, a decrease shown overall
Andrew Kim, tennis player and junior, plays against Cathedral. Assistant coach Mark Branaman said that the team is enthusiastic, seeming to be gelling very well together.
Men’s tennis to compete in John Shirley Invitational
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, "I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice." (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Q&A with students, teachers about upcoming orchestra trip to Germany, Austria
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
As World Day for Cultural Diversity occurs on May 21, students share how they connect to their culture through ethnic foods
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Connections: September 3
Wordle: August 30
Mini Crossword: August 28
Connections: August 27
Wordle: August 23
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 8
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 6
Mini Crossword: May 10
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 5
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Categories:

Connections: September 3

Nora Mariano
September 3, 2024

Check out HiLite’s Connections game! Attempt to categorize the words listed into four groups of four. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

*The “Today” and “Archive” buttons will direct you to New York Times published Connections and not HiLite created work.

