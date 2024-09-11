Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]

“Love Island USA, Season 6” is peak reality television. It has all the key elements necessary to make a show that is not only easy to watch but also incredibly compelling and fascinating. I had never watched “Love Island USA” before, but after my TikTok was flooded with all things “Love Island”, I knew I had to check it out and I was definitely not disappointed.

The whole premise of “Love Island” is to put a bunch of 20-somethings in a villa where they are supposed to make friends, participate in challenges and make/test romantic connections without interference from the outside world. This season was particularly popular because of its incredibly relatable cast, strong emphasis on female friendships and a true goal of finding a partner rather than simply playing a game.

All of these contestants also found newfound fame after leaving the villa. They’ve signed with agencies and have brand deals galore. However, with all of these normal people being catapulted to fame after having their entire summer put on the big screen for people to pick apart, the issue of privacy becomes apparent. Many “Love Island” stars, both the popular and the disliked, have faced harsh criticism constantly. They are flooded with hate, and a few of them have had to deactivate their social media accounts for mental health reasons.

This underscores a problem rampant in the influencer and micro-celebrity community. These people sign up to go on shows knowing their lives will be cast into the limelight, but no one anticipates just how much traction their season might get, leading to unexpected levels of attention and hate. This season was especially rough as it became super popular and essentially put “Love Island USA” on the map. While this level of mainstream popularity has its perks—some cast members are signing with talent agencies and the like—it also leads to an unprecedented amount of hate.

For example, Leah Kateb, the most popular girl of the season, has been showered with love but has also had her privacy invaded, intentions questioned and relationships undermined. People online believe they know her from small snippets on TV and insert themselves into her life, which obviously isn’t okay but is something that continues to happen to influencers. On the other hand, Andrea Carmona, one of the disliked girls, faced immense backlash from the “Love Island” community after leaving the villa and is constantly flooded with hate comments, which she claims have negatively affected her well-being. The same thing happened with Aaron Evans, who faced so much hate that he deactivated his social media platforms and is currently secluding himself at home. These acts are clear invasions of privacy and boundaries and need to be stopped.

I understand people are allowed to express their opinions online and I’m all for freedom of expression, but it’s incredibly important to keep in mind that these are people who have their own struggles, and reducing them to their TV persona and judging them based on that isn’t fair. It’s also important to know that “Love Island” has a history of cast members committing suicide because of external hate, and we all should be more mindful of how we interact with celebrities and each other online. You may dislike someone or their actions, but be mindful of how you express your opinions and try to understand that these people aren’t just characters on a reality TV show; they are individuals with nuances who don’t deserve massive amounts of hate for their mistakes.





