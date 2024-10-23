Word Search: October 23

  • PSAT DAY IS ON OCT. 22
  • GHOSTS AND GOBLINS 5K IS ON OCT. 26
  • DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS NOV. 3
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
50 years of SNL
50 years of SNL
A Knight to Remember
A Knight to Remember
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
Graphic novels are an overlooked educational tool with untapped potential
Graphic novels are an overlooked educational tool with untapped potential
Graphic perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?
Graphic perspective: What happened to Halloween spirit?
CHS should increase amount of voting information sent out
CHS should increase amount of voting information sent out
It’s impossible to enjoy pop music amid its oversaturated popularity
It’s impossible to enjoy pop music amid its oversaturated popularity
Graphic Perspective: Social media's "expert" dating advice is melodramatic
Graphic Perspective: Social media’s “expert” dating advice is melodramatic
Mayor plans considerable changes to government spending
Mayor plans considerable changes to government spending
Senior Jack Kennedy assembles a new sewing machine to use for costume preparations. The sewing machine was purchased with a grant by the Carmel Education Foundation during the 2023-2024 school year.
Theater teachers, students discuss different theater courses at CHS
Artists Association plans holiday meeting on Oct. 29
Irene Hwang (right), A Kid Again officer and sophomore, sets up a Zoom call with a guest speaker on Oct. 3, 2024. "A Kid Again is a club that provides fun adventures for children with life-threatening conditions," Hwang said.
Club Spotlight: A Kid Again
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day on Oct. 15. Lytle said, “We’re always evaluating our entry points, and getting ideas of concerns from our students.”
SROs plan to review safety policies, committees
Sophomore Fahed Badreddine listens attentively in his AP African American Studies class as his teacher, Mr. Ziegler, discusses LatinX Heritage month for the class bellringer on Oct. 1, 2024. The class was designed to provide accurate representation by providing more nuanced and up-to-date historical analysis on African American history. “In this class, I've learned that (African Americans) they're a lot more successful than what society and what (typical) textbooks portray them as,” Badreddine said.
Misinformation of U.S. history shapes inaccurate student opinions, harms minority students
Sophomore Caroline Hulsey attends a Stone Temple Pilots and Live concert on Sept. 15. “Live music is just such a fun experience,” Hulsey said. (Submitted Photo: Caroline Husley)
Music, concerts play key role in students’, teachers’ life experiences
Juniors Marielle Pabia and Joury Elkadiri make bracelets at the A5 Mid-Autumn Festival meeting on Sept. 27. The meeting had crafts and mooncakes.
In honor of Chinese Golden Week, students, Chinese teacher reflect on discussions about Chinese American culture, heritage
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies
On Oct. 14, the CHS varsity girls volleyball team prepares to go into their first sectionals match for the 2024 year. They prepared by going through drills to get them ready for situations that could occur during sectionals.
Athletes, College and Career Counselor consider motivations behind playing sports in college
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Q&A with sophomore Stephanie Tan and sponsor Fernando Yañez on pickle-pong club, racket sports
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
“Uglies” is a call for change in the YA dystopian genre [opinion]
“Uglies” is a call for change in the YA dystopian genre [opinion]
Senior Ethan Wu and freshman Jenna Kraus perform in the dress rehearsal of Studio One Acts. The show runs from Oct. 17 to 19 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with director, first-time actress on Studio One Acts
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid Dance Moms revival, dancers, counselor weigh in on representation of dance culture in media
Psychiatric nurse, students discuss onset of superstitions in different cultures
Psychiatric nurse, students discuss onset of superstitions in different cultures
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Crossword: October 21
Crossword: October 21
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 3
Connections: October 3
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 24
Connections: September 24
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 23
Mini Crossword: October 8
Mini Crossword: October 8
Mini Crossword: October 2
Mini Crossword: October 2
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Word Search: October 23
Word Search: October 23
Crossword: October 21
Crossword: October 21
Word Search: October 4
Word Search: October 4
Crossword: September 20
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Review: “Megalopolis” is a bold, bewildering mess [MUSE]
Review: “Megalopolis” is a bold, bewildering mess [MUSE]
Review in Print: “School of Chocolate” is an exciting, entertaining, binge-watch for everyone [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Masters of the Air” is a brilliant representation of the cruelty of war [MUSE]
Review: Judy Moody encourages viewers to make the best out of their summer [MUSE]
Review: Judy Moody encourages viewers to make the best out of their summer [MUSE]
Review: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a breathtaking novel based on a true story [MUSE]
Review: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a breathtaking novel based on a true story [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Word Search: October 23

Anoushka Jena
October 23, 2024

Check out the October 23 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

Constructed by Anoushka Jena using PuzzleMe’s online word search maker

Related Posts:

  • Word Search: October 4 Check out the October 4 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published. Constructed by Emily Feng using PuzzleMe's online word puzzle…
  • Crossword: October 21 Check out the October 21 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published. Made by Roman Gralak using PuzzleMe's word search generator
  • Mini Crossword: October 8 Check out the October 8 mini crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published. Constructed by Roman Gralak using PuzzleMe's crossword maker
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal