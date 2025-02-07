  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”

Mady Kiser
February 7, 2025
Keira Kress
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.

Actress and sophomore Monroe Melton

What is the show “Brainstorm” about?    

It’s all about us, we wrote it, we put our own stuff into it, there are monologues about our bedrooms, but it’s about the teen brain and how people don’t really understand it, and what we deal (with) and how we go through things.

How long have you been rehearsing this show?

We auditioned in August, and then (our fall production) “Midsummer” went on, but we worked on devising, which is writing your own scripts and everything. Then we started rehearsing right after “Midsummer” ended, so like, late November. 

What has the rehearsal process been like?

The first rehearsal we had, we talked for an hour and a half about ourselves to figure things out, and we started doing more devising. We had the script but it said, “insert monologue here.” So we still rehearsed everything, and then slowly, I’d say December, right before winter break is when we started putting everything together. We’re still putting some little tidbits in there even now, (at the end of January).

What is the most exciting aspect of being in this production?

I’d have to say getting to play myself. I don’t fully get immersed into a character, but I still like doing that. I’d (also) say, just showing people what it’s like to be a teenager and how parents are like, “Well, I had to do this back in my day.” I’m like, “Well, now things have really changed since even 20 years ago, and our brains are more messed up.” Social media definitely takes a toll on that, and we’re trying to explain to (parents) why we act the way we do. Having our parents come to (the show), our goal is to make them see us for once, and that’s why I’m really excited for it.

 

Actor and senior Oleksandr Marmuta

What has the rehearsal process been like for this show?

At first we read the script, all of us, already knowing who’s playing who. Then we split up the lines so that everybody would have an equal amount of lines or so. And then, when we were already set, whenever most of the stuff was set in stone, we started working on our devised pieces, which we had to work on our dialogues between our characters, our monologues, stuff like that. When we actually finished all of that we had to start blocking the show. At some point last semester, we started going scene by scene, making sure everybody knows

Senior Oleksandr Marmuta and Junior Mansi Indarapu perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The two actors star as father and dauther characters in this scene. (Arielle Fotso)

where they’re going and that the scene works with (where) everybody’s going. And then after we finished that, we started running the show and making sure that everybody knows what they’re doing and everything works as it’s supposed to. (The week of Jan. 27) we (had) tech week, and this is where both tech and actors combine. While we perform on stage, tech people make sure that they have all the props, all the lights, light cues, everything like that. Then (the week of Feb. 3) is our dress/show week, where we have several dress rehearsals where we treat them as shows, but we don’t actually have an audience. 

What is the most exciting aspect of being in this production?

For me, the most exciting part is getting to devise, and getting to make up our dialogues, make up our scenes, and just generally getting together with the cast and having fun on-stage and off-stage and just sharing this experience with my friends.

What’s been the most challenging part of preparing for this show?

I am usually a tech person, so I rarely act, actually. For me, it was challenging to remember all of my lines, all of my blocking, while keeping what the director is telling me, like the notes my director is telling me, in mind at all times, and trying to make it all seem realistic. It’s just a lot of work, and I enjoy it. It’s difficult, but it’s really, really engaging. I feel really good about the work that we’ve done. 

Generally, what has your experience been like preparing for this production?

It’s been really interesting. As I said, I’m usually a tech person, so just generally, acting, thinking about my character, thinking about my character’s relation to other characters, and how I should express that through my motions or facial expression, or through what I’m saying. It’s really, really interesting and difficult, to some extent, because I don’t usually think that (way) in real life. It’s a really interesting experience. I generally think that everybody should try something like that at least once, even if it’s just an audition and not, actually acting, acting on stage, because I feel like it expands your understanding of who you are and why you are doing certain things. 

 

Stage manager and senior Theo Perkins

What do you do as the stage manager for this production?

I watch every rehearsal and take notes about new blocking or different ways that the director wants the actors to say lines and notes about when lights change or audios change or a (?) needs to come on and everything about the technical aspects.

What has your experience been like preparing for this production?

It’s been pretty low-key, just because I didn’t know exactly what I was supposed to do going into it, but now that it’s picked up, I really like it, and I feel really busy, but it’s really rewarding.

What is the rehearsal process like for this show?

Senior Aubrey Clawson performs at Brainstorm dress rehearsal on Feb. 5. (Keira Kress)

Every rehearsal starts with the cast warming up and making sure their voices are ready to go, and the crew making sure all of their props or light board is ready and prepared to start the run. Then we start the run, and we go through (the show), and we stop as needed if there’s any problems. At the end of running through the whole show, we do notes from the director and from me, the stage manager, or from heads of departments. 

What are you most excited for about this production?

I’m most excited to have a speaking part. This show isn’t exactly like other shows. (The actors) break the fourth wall a lot, so, one character talks to me, and I talk to her, and I’m really excited for that. 

What’s been the most challenging part of preparing for this show?

The most challenging part of preparing for this show has been making sure that I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I’ve never been a stage manager before, so I don’t know everything that’s involved in it, and I just want to make sure that I do everything that people need me to be doing for them. 

