Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance

  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED 1ST PLACE IN NSPA BEST OF SHOW LARGE SCHOOL WEBSITE
  • HILITE NEWS WAS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE HOOSIER STAR COMPETITION
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service
Graphic Perspective: TikTok ban
Graphic Perspective: TikTok ban
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections
Content gatherer Avika Rajmane works on a spread during SSRT on Feb. 4. Rajmane said, “I love yearbook staff, it is a great opportunity to branch out and get to know new people.”
Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar
Best Buddies members pose for a picture at the annual Friendsgiving on Nov. 21, 2024. “The main goal [of Best Buddies] is inclusion so it’s really important,” Lammers said.
Best Buddies to host “Pal”-entine’s event
FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton and FCCLA officer Laynie Wade (left) and discuss t-shirt designs in B175 on Feb. 2. Dalton said, “Now, we’re just working on the State Conference from now on. We’re not planning to hold any fundraisers this semester, but that depends on who goes to the national competition.”
FCCLA members continue work on State Conference projects
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Sophomore Siddharth Deodeshmukh plays in a cricket match on Dec. 4. Cricket Club meets once per month with the next being on Feb 4. afterschool.
Athlete Spotlight: Siddharth Deodeshmukh on the Cricket Club
Senior Addy Czarnecki is doing her part for the team by swimming during a State Finals swim meet. During this swim meet CHS won and became the 2024 Swimming and Diving State Champions. (Submitted Photo: Addy Czarnecki)
Q&A with swim team members over role of team captain
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Tactile learning with LEGO can combat post-COVID dip in student engagement
Tactile learning with LEGO can combat post-COVID dip in student engagement
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year’s resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “Celebrate the Season”
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 19
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: December 12
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: November 15
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance

Aida Karim
February 13, 2025
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)

How did you first get into dance? 

My mom was a dancer and she was my first dance teacher, so I kind of just was born into it. 

Is there a specific style of dance that you specialize in? 

I like ballet the best, but I also like a style called contemporary, and so I like both, and you can also mix them together.

Can you describe what contemporary dance is? 

Contemporary dance could be anything really. It’s more abstract and in tune with your emotions and that’s really cool. 

How often do you practice?

I practice five to seven times a week depending on what season we are in. During competition season, I dance seven days a week because of extra rehearsals and competitions/conventions. On school nights I typically practice from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays I practice from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

What were some recent competitions that you competed in? 

I competed at a competition called Nuvo in November. Recently I just competed in one called Dance Makers. I got third place in my solo. These past two were in Indianapolis, but I’ve been all around the country. I’ve been to New York, Las Vegas and Florida. 

What kind of organization is an Expressenz? 

 Expressenz is a competitive studio. I’m on the competition team, but they also have a recreational program, so that’s just more for fun. I actually moved here last year so I could dance at this studio because my past studio, one that my mom owned, was closed and then I wanted to come here so I could get better training. 

How did you end up receiving an offer to dance for the Royal Caribbean?

 I was at a competition called the Dance Awards in Las Vegas last summer, and I went to an audition and I went through all the rounds. They offered me a contract to dance for the Royal Caribbean. I’m currently 17, but when I’m 18 I can get a contract and maybe I’ll dance on the cruise ship.  I plan to accept the offer if I don’t get into one of the dance programs for colleges that I’m hoping for. 

 What programs are you applying to for college? 

 I’m applying to a university in New York City called Pace (University). I’m applying for one at Indiana University, their contemporary program and then a program at Ohio State (University), as well as a university called Point Park (University) in Pennsylvania. Right now, my dream school would probably be Pace. I haven’t auditioned yet. I am going to New York in a few weeks to do that. 

 What would you say was the most significant point in your dance career?

 I’m most proud of actually at the dance awards last summer. My studio won Studio of the Year. It’s essentially a really big title that we worked really hard for. I was excited to be a part of that. 

Will you be pursuing dance as you get older? 

I’m hoping to. While I’m still young, I’ll hopefully dance professionally in a company or maybe with the cruise ship. Then as I get older, I’ll hopefully choreograph or teach dance. 

 I think I found a love for it at a young age. I realized that I had a talent for it, I think, and so I just kept going and I wanted to keep training and getting better and now that’s like what I want to do for the rest of my life. I love performing onstage, choreographing, and learning from my fellow dancers and teachers. 

Related Posts:

  • Culture influences continue to modernize ballet Ballet is an artform that has been around for centuries. It began during the Italian Renaissance, and with funding from Catherine de Medici, an Italian noblewoman, and King Henry II, ballet became a widely practiced art form in France. In…
  • Q&A with Maddie Arroyo and Julia Hohne on World Food Championships win Junior Madeleine “Maddie” Arroyo and senior Julia Hohne were recently crowned champions of the World Food Championships (WFC) Junior Competition held on Nov. 8.  What was your experience like participating in the World Food Championship?  Arroyo: My experience was totally…
  • Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving As the fourth Thursday of November approaches—this year, it will be Nov. 28—the perfect American Thanksgiving comes back into the spotlight. As a holiday that originated from an autumn harvest feast between the Plymouth colonists and Native Americans, Thanksgiving holds…
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal