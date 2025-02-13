Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance

Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)

How did you first get into dance?

My mom was a dancer and she was my first dance teacher, so I kind of just was born into it.

Is there a specific style of dance that you specialize in?

I like ballet the best, but I also like a style called contemporary, and so I like both, and you can also mix them together.

Can you describe what contemporary dance is?

Contemporary dance could be anything really. It’s more abstract and in tune with your emotions and that’s really cool.

How often do you practice?

I practice five to seven times a week depending on what season we are in. During competition season, I dance seven days a week because of extra rehearsals and competitions/conventions. On school nights I typically practice from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturdays I practice from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What were some recent competitions that you competed in?

I competed at a competition called Nuvo in November. Recently I just competed in one called Dance Makers. I got third place in my solo. These past two were in Indianapolis, but I’ve been all around the country. I’ve been to New York, Las Vegas and Florida.

What kind of organization is an Expressenz?

Expressenz is a competitive studio. I’m on the competition team, but they also have a recreational program, so that’s just more for fun. I actually moved here last year so I could dance at this studio because my past studio, one that my mom owned, was closed and then I wanted to come here so I could get better training.

How did you end up receiving an offer to dance for the Royal Caribbean?

I was at a competition called the Dance Awards in Las Vegas last summer, and I went to an audition and I went through all the rounds. They offered me a contract to dance for the Royal Caribbean. I’m currently 17, but when I’m 18 I can get a contract and maybe I’ll dance on the cruise ship. I plan to accept the offer if I don’t get into one of the dance programs for colleges that I’m hoping for.

What programs are you applying to for college?

I’m applying to a university in New York City called Pace (University). I’m applying for one at Indiana University, their contemporary program and then a program at Ohio State (University), as well as a university called Point Park (University) in Pennsylvania. Right now, my dream school would probably be Pace. I haven’t auditioned yet. I am going to New York in a few weeks to do that.

What would you say was the most significant point in your dance career?

I’m most proud of actually at the dance awards last summer. My studio won Studio of the Year. It’s essentially a really big title that we worked really hard for. I was excited to be a part of that.

Will you be pursuing dance as you get older?

I’m hoping to. While I’m still young, I’ll hopefully dance professionally in a company or maybe with the cruise ship. Then as I get older, I’ll hopefully choreograph or teach dance.

I think I found a love for it at a young age. I realized that I had a talent for it, I think, and so I just kept going and I wanted to keep training and getting better and now that’s like what I want to do for the rest of my life. I love performing onstage, choreographing, and learning from my fellow dancers and teachers.