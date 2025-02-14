  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Culture influences continue to modernize ballet
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Gift Giving
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections
Content gatherer Avika Rajmane works on a spread during SSRT on Feb. 4. Rajmane said, “I love yearbook staff, it is a great opportunity to branch out and get to know new people.”
Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar
Best Buddies members pose for a picture at the annual Friendsgiving on Nov. 21, 2024. “The main goal [of Best Buddies] is inclusion so it’s really important,” Lammers said.
Best Buddies to host “Pal”-entine’s event
FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton and FCCLA officer Laynie Wade (left) and discuss t-shirt designs in B175 on Feb. 2. Dalton said, “Now, we’re just working on the State Conference from now on. We’re not planning to hold any fundraisers this semester, but that depends on who goes to the national competition.”
FCCLA members continue work on State Conference projects
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Widespread health literacy helps reinforce healthy habits amid rising cancer incidence in young adults
Senior Katherine Ke collects an abundant amount of clothing and essential items for the Med-life club’s clothing drive for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires. The drive aims to provide support and supplies to the community members affected by the fires. (Submitted Photo: Katherine Ke)
LA wildfires encourage student discussion, activism
Seniors Maddie McElwee (left) and Rosie Martin (right) respond to a question using sign language during their American Sign Language class period on the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2024. Martin said part of what she loves about ASL is being able to communicate with her friends in a unique way. “I like being able to talk with my friends and have nobody else know what we’re saying,” Martin said.
ASL students, teacher reflect on importance of learning sign language, inclusion of deaf community
Senior Priscilla Smith hugs her friends and celebrates the Black Student Alliance "Friendsgiving" event on Nov. 25, 2024. Smith said Black Student Alliance is a club dedicated to empowering Black youth in Carmel. (Submitted Photo: Priscilla Smith)
Carrying the Dream Forward: Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires new generations of student activists
Junior Faith Spittal sings worship during youth group at Mercy Road Church on December 15th. The song brought a sense of peace to the service.
Students share a growing passion for music in the modern generation
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Athlete Spotlight: Joely May Stupeck on competitive dance
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
Sophomore Siddharth Deodeshmukh plays in a cricket match on Dec. 4. Cricket Club meets once per month with the next being on Feb 4. afterschool.
Athlete Spotlight: Siddharth Deodeshmukh on the Cricket Club
Senior Addy Czarnecki is doing her part for the team by swimming during a State Finals swim meet. During this swim meet CHS won and became the 2024 Swimming and Diving State Champions. (Submitted Photo: Addy Czarnecki)
Q&A with swim team members over role of team captain
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
Q&A with actors, stage manager on studio theatre production “Brainstorm”
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Juniors Emma Miller and Luke Boyce perform for the Rising Stars members during the club’s meeting on Jan. 16. The Indiana Thespians State Conference will take place from Jan. 24-26.
Q&A with theater students about Indiana Thespians State Conference
Senior Isaiah Henderson films a video for Carmel Film Club. He founded the club to express his love for film. (Submitted Photo: Isaiah Henderson)
Student filmmakers, film club sponsor gain experience in film, build intrapersonal connections
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Tactile learning with LEGO can combat post-COVID dip in student engagement
Brick by Brick: LEGO as a Tool for Student Creativity and Expression
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Word Search: February 11
Connections: February 3
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Categories:

Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch

Jasmine Y. Zhang
February 14, 2025

I have always been told I’m a really touchy person by my friends. Whether it’s subtle, like instinctively hooking my arm around my friend’s arm in the hallway or something more visibly physical, like hugging them when I see them, I’m almost always physically connected to the people I spend the most time with, and the people I love. 

For me, physical touch has always been a major love language. The sense of safety and security when you are surrounded by the people you love is nothing short than the feeling of euphoria. Being physically connected to someone is the simplest and easiest way to feel the bond you have with them. 

But physical touch is also just a basic human necessity- from the time we are born to our passing, touch plays a primary role in our lives. As one of our five senses, everything we do revolves around touch. There’s a lot of studies out there that show physical touch helps with anxiety and depression and other mental issues and it’s an inherently beautiful thing to share love and affection for the people you have a close bond with through one of the most intrinsic and basic senses of the world. 

However, there’s nothing more beautiful than consent. As physical touch is prevalent as a love language, it spotlights the importance of consent and ensures both parties consent to it. With some of my friends, I rarely hug or touch, simply because I know they prefer their personal space. That should be completely okay, because even though physical touch is an important love language, it should almost never be the only one. For those people that may not like physical touch, it’s important to show them the same amount of love but in different ways (like the other love languages) and accept their boundaries.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Jasmine Y. Zhang at [email protected].

